Cuddalore logs 18 cases

CUDDALORE

16 October 2021 00:11 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. As many as 18 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the district’s tally to 63,770.

The district saw 62,623 recoveries and 283 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 12 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,675.

Kallakurichi district reported 17 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 31,186.