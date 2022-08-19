Crucial documents missing in police sexual harassment case

Court directs authorities to trace the papers

S. Vijay Kumar CHENNAI
August 19, 2022 22:36 IST

A few crucial documents in the case file of suspended Director-General of Police Rajesh Das are reportedly missing, police sources said on Friday.

Form 95, which comprises a list of seizures, and some photographs that were part of the case records were missing when the case came up for hearing at a Villupuram court on Thursday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, while noting that two accused persons were absent from the trial, directed the court authorities to trace the documents before the next hearing, which is scheduled for August 25, the sources said.

According to sources in the Crime Branch-CID, which is investigating the case, a copy of the missing documents would be available with the Investigation Officer. A certified copy could be handed over to the court if a requisition was made.

The then Special DGP, Law and Order, was accused of sexually harassing a woman Superintendent of Police in February last year. The incident allegedly occurred when he and the officer were part of the security arrangements for the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an election campaign.

A case under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002, was registered against him.

Tamil Nadu
crime, law and justice

