CPI(M) passes resolution condemning hike in petrol, LPG cylinder prices

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 13:14 IST

A CPI(M) state executive committee meeting passed a resolution strongly condemning the increase in petrol and diesel prices and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic consumers.

The resolution urged the Union government to take measures to bring down the prices and also increase the subsidy for LPG cylinders.

Another resolution, expressed concern over the high number of COVID-19 cases in five districts -- Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai and urged the State government to be cautious and take adequate measures to control the spread.

It also urged the state government to consider the demands of salary hike by doctors.

The CPI(M) also urged the Union government to ensure adequate vaccine supply to Tamil Nadu.

It also urged State government to take measures against Karnataka’s dam construction, which affects the people dependent on Pennaiyaru river.