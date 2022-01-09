Tamil NaduCHENNAI 09 January 2022 10:32 IST
CPI(M) leader Sankaraiah tests positive for COVID-19
Stalin sets up separate team to monitor his health
Veteran CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who inquired about his health, also informed that a separate team had been constituted to monitor the health of Mr. Sankaraiah.
