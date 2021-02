CPI leader D. Pandian critical

CHENNAI

26 February 2021 01:40 IST

The condition of CPI leader D. Pandian, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday is critical, hospital authorities said.

Mr. Pandian, aged 89, has chronic kidney disease and is on regular hemodialysis. He was admitted in an unconscious state with sepsis and hypoglycemia. As his condition is “very critical, he is on life-saving medication and ventilatory support,” the doctors said.

Advertising

Advertising