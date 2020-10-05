CPCL gets new director

CHENNAI

05 October 2020 07:33 IST

H. Shankar has taken over as director (Technical) of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL), a subsidiary company of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. He has over 28 years of experience in the IOCL refineries of Haldia, Vadodara and Panipat. In his recent tenure, he was associated with BS-IV and BS-VI Fuel quality improvement project at IOCL, Barauni Refinery, said a press release.

