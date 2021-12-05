COVID-19 | Giving a boost to tourism in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department B. Chandra Mohan said that the Department of Tourism has launched many social media campaigns to attract tourists to the State by showcasing its hidden potential and promote many emerging sectors.

“One of our visions through social media is to bring out unique perspectives of Tamil Nadu. Our strategy towards social media is to collaborate with the audience, who are constantly bringing to us the local secrets of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Tourism received an award in the category “Promoting Religious and Pilgrimage Tourism” at the ITCTA Awards held at New Delhi in August.

The State also bagged three awards at the India Today Tourism Conclave and Awards 2021. The Best Mountain Destination Award went to Coonoor, the Nilgiris, while the vibrant Pongal celebrations won the Best Festival Destination Award, and the runner-up award for the Most Scenic Road went to Kolli Hills, Namakkal.

In order to ensure the creation of a safe and secure tourism environment, a committee was formed by the State Government to draw up the ‘Revival Plan for Tourism Sector in Tamil Nadu after Lockdown of COVID-19’, constituting of officials of line departments and tourism stakeholders.

“Special vaccination camps have been conducted district-wise for all tourism stakeholders. We are publicising Tamil Nadu as a high priority destination in terms of health and safety. Travellers are encouraged to take two doses of vaccines before planning a trip to the State. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has been putting in its best efforts to ensure safe and splendid tourism experiences at its boathouses,” Mr. Chandra Mohan added.

The department has identified niche tourism segments such as ecotourism, wellness, beach, wildlife, cultural, rural, adventure, pilgrimage and heritage tourism.

In order to harness the tourism potential of the State, the department is developing a tourism strategy and master plan for 300 destinations, he said.