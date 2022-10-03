COVID-19 cases fall below 500-mark in Tamil Nadu

Chennai reports 101 cases. Four districts report no cases

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 00:36 IST

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu fell below the 500-mark on Sunday with 489 persons testing positive for the infection.

Chennai reported 101 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (44) and Coimbatore (33). Of the 38 districts, 16 reported cases in single digits. Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, and Kallakurichi reported no fresh case.

The number of cases reported so far in the State stood at 35,84,102. A total of 540 people recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,40,640. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths in the State remained at 38,047.

Tamil Nadu tested 13,742 persons on Sunday. The State has performed RT-PCR tests for 6,82,34,964 persons till date.

