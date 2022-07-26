Tamil Nadu

Course to held in clinical virology

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 26, 2022 23:25 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 23:25 IST

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, SIMATS (deemed University), has introduced an M.Sc programme in Clinical Virology. The programme will be offered in the Department of Microbiology’s Centre for Infectious Diseases at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital.

Candidates with a B.Sc (Microbiology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology or Life Sciences) may apply to the two-year full time course. For details visit http://micro.sdc.saveetha.com/ or call 9841516172/9600690306.

