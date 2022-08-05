Couple held for duping job-seekers in Cuddalore

August 05, 2022 13:46 IST

They reportedly collected ₹40 lakh from several persons promising them government jobs.

The District Crime Branch police on Friday, August 5,2022, arrested a couple from Vriddachalam in the district on charges of collecting ₹40 lakh and duping several persons promising them jobs in government departments. The arrested, identified as Sudhakar and his wife Sagaya Winnarasi were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

According to the police, the complainant J. Jayamadhava Sarathy got to know the accused through a mutual acquaintance in Vriddachalam. Winnarasi had claimed she was a Sub-Collector in the Ariyalur Collectorate and that she could fetch government jobs for people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple had collected ₹11 lakh from Jayamadhava Sarathy promising him the job of Assistant Director in the Department of Social Welfare. The duo had reportedly collected ₹40 lakh from several persons promising them government jobs.

The victims realised they had been cheated when the accused repeatedly failed to keep up their promises. The victims alleged they were threatened by the accused, and lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan. On the directions of the SP, the DCB police registered a case and nabbed the couple. Further investigations are on.