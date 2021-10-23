Corpn. to focus on 76 unvaccinated pockets

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 01:04 IST

4.11 lakh to get second dose

The Greater Chennai Corporation has changed the strategy for vaccination, focussing on sending teams to 76 unvaccinated pockets, frequent phone calls to 4.11 lakh residents for second dose of vaccination and additional field workers to mobilise residents for camps early in the morning.

Earlier, during mega vaccination camps, field workers used to mobilise residents during the afternoon for vaccination.

On Saturday, conservancy workers and other field workers would visit homes of unvaccinated residents in the morning in each area.

“Our vaccination percentage is high in the evening after 5 p.m. From the forenoon itself, man-to-man mobilisation has to be there,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The civic body will call residents to remind them of the second dose.

“In Chennai, 85% of the population which is eligible, who are 18 and above, has got the first dose. We are considering 59 lakh. Nearly, 43% has got the second dose. For the second dose, Chennai’s percentage is the highest. As per our estimation, second dose is overdue for 4.11 lakh people, after 84 days. We want to cover the entire population in the mega vaccination camp this week,” said Mr. Bedi.

On Friday, the Commissioner held a meeting to discuss preparations for the camp.