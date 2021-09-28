Corpn. begins multiple projects for beautification of Chennai

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:39 IST

Fountains and makeover of heritage structures planned

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday announced that work on a fountain near Marina Beach has been completed. Another fountain has been developed near the War Memorial. The civic body will develop beautiful, coloured fountains in the proposed park near the Mint flyover. The park will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

The space near Egmore Railway Station will also get a coloured fountain.

The T. Nagar pedestrian plaza is also expected to get additional lighting. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has already announced a makeover for parks, including Maadi Poonga, which is a heritage structure.

Preparation of estimates for dynamic lighting of Ripon Buildings has started. “Officials have studied various models adopted in heritage buildings in other parts of the country. We will finalise all aspects of the dynamic lighting shortly,” an official said.

Work on dynamic lighting of other heritage buildings, such as Victoria Public Hall, will also be taken up after restoration.

Singara Chennai 2.0

Each of the 15 zones will have two additional attractions in two months as part of the beautification drive of Singara Chennai 2.0. The amusement park at Villivakkam tank is expected to be readied by December.

Boats for the amusement park have reached the project site.

Phased launch

The Greater Chennai Corporation is expected to launch the amusement park in a phased manner after Pongal with 46 different rides, games for kids and 28 boats. Ride equipment will be installed by December 31.

Corporation officials said the 250-m suspension bridge with a glass floor and a restaurant in the middle of the lake will be completed by October 15. The Corporation will hand over the project to a private operator for the development of the amusement park after October 15.

The resettlement of 268 project-affected families has caused a delay in the project’s launch.