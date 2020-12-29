Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records 1,005 fresh cases

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 03:18 IST

No cases reported among U.K. returnees; overall case load mounts to 8,15,175

A total of 1,005 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking its tally to 8,15,175 cases.

Chennai recorded 285 fresh cases, while Coimbatore had 93 cases and Chengalpattu 65. In Tiruvallur, 44 persons tested positive, while 41 persons tested positive in Tiruppur. While Perambalur recorded no cases, 22 districts had less than 20 cases each.

The fresh cases took Chennai’s overall tally to 2,24,672 (2,17,902 discharged, 2,774 active cases and 3,996 deaths). Coimbatore followed with 52,074 cases, and Chengalpattu accounted for 49,853 cases.

A total of 1,074 persons were discharged after treatment, while 11 more succumbed to the infection. So far, 7,94,228 persons have been discharged and 12,080 persons have died.

Chennai and Tiruvallur recorded three deaths each.

Among the deceased was a 59-year-old man with no co-morbidities. A resident of Chengalpattu, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on December 25 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing. He had tested positive on December 15. He died on December 27, owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Results awaited

There was no fresh case reported among persons who returned from the United Kingdom. So far, 13 returnees have tested positive. On Monday, three more contacts of these patients were found to be infected.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, of the 2,300 passengers who travelled from the U.K. between November 25 and December 21, a total of 1,549 were traced and tested, of whom 13 tested positive and 1,432 negative. The results of 104 persons are awaited. Among 93 contacts of 13 patients, 15 tested positive and 77 were negative. The result in respect of one person is awaited.

A total of 63,242 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,39,87,769 samples have been tested.