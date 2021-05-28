Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 7

CHENNAI:

28 May 2021 18:28 IST

Provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown across the State by another week till 6 a.m. on June 7 albeit with a few relaxations.

Mr. Stalin announced that provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local bodies.

"The provision stores are also allowed to receive orders either online or over phone and deliver supplies at the customer's residence between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.," the CM said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also announced that he has instructed Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department to distribute a kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for June.