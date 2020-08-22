Coronavirus | SPB continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support

Chennai

22 August 2020 18:40 IST

The statement further added that he is closely monitored by multidisciplinary clinical team and his clinical condition is said to be stable.

According to a statement from MGM Healthcare, on August 22, 2020, noted singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital is said to be on ventillator and ECMO support and still is in ICU.

The statement said that the multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases and ECMO care. The team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centres in the U.S. and U.K. that have witnessed larger volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support. The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by MGM Healthcare's expert medical team to the noted singer.

