Coronavirus | Check-posts set up on Cuddalore border to screen those entering district

CUDDALORE

20 April 2021 13:04 IST

The temperature of those entering the district is checked, and rapid tests will also be conducted at border points, officials said

The district administration has started the process of screening of those entering the district from Chennai and neighbouring States at 12 border check-posts across Cuddalore district in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The inter-departmental special teams comprising of officials from the health, police, revenue departments and the municipalities will monitor all incoming vehicles and travellers at the check-posts, according to an official. Each squad will have three officials from the police, four from health and two each from local bodies and revenue.

The teams will work in three shifts at the check-posts located at OMR Reddichavadi, Kandarakottai, V.P. Nallur, Natham, Vallampadugai, M. Mangalam, Karuveppulankurichi, Pillur Mangalampettai, Thittakudi, Ramanathapuram Cross Road, Ivathukudi and Arasanagudi.

“Temperature of those coming from neighbouring States and Chennai is checked. If the temperature is high, an RT-PCR test is conducted and they are allowed to proceed after sharing their contact details and address,” an official said.

Rapid tests will also be conducted at border points, by mobile teams to identify sources of cross-border infections.

Meanwhile, the Cuddalore police have also set up 40 check-posts across the district for strict enforcement of the night curfew from Tuesday.