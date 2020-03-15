Coronavirus: Avoid travel out of Tamil Nadu for 15 days, says CM Palaniswami

CHENNAI:

Holiday for KG, primary students across State till March 31; malls, cinemas partially to be shut in 16 border districts

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday appealed to the general public to avoid travel out of Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. He also urged people to keep off social gatherings in large numbers in public places.

The State government ordered closure of kindergarten and up to class V sections in all schools till March 31.

Malls and cinema halls in certain taluks in 16 districts, which share borders with other States, have been ordered to be closed till March 31.

These taluks are in Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruppattur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar districts.

“The CM has also requested that aged-persons, ill, children and those with less immunity avoid public and crowded areas. He has also urged general public to maintain personal hygiene by washing hands while entering their homes,” an official release from the government stated.

The advisory also urged parents not to allow children to play in groups and to ensure their personal hygiene.

Cooperation from all quarters, including the general public, was necessary in taking precautionary measures against Coronavirus, it said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to approach government hospitals, if symptoms of the pandemic were noticed.

Funds allocated

Funds to the tune of ₹60 crore from various departments had been allocated to consolidate efforts against the spread of the disease in the State. Special focus had been given to cleaning activities across the State.

Officials of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments and Health Departments have been instructed to create awareness about COVID-19 among those visiting temples, mosques and churches.

They had also been advised to identify those who cough and sneeze and caution them against coming to public places.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) has been instructed to coordinate anti-COVID 19 efforts with all departments. All District Collectors are to send daily reports to the CRA and those reports would be compiled and submitted to Health Minister and the Chief Minister.