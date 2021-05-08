Coronavirus | 12,500 additional oxygen-supported beds being readied in TN, says Health Minister

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 13:39 IST

Remdesivir will now be sold in five districts apart from Chennai; work to set up a COVID-19 war room is in progress, the Minister said

A total of 12,500 oxygen-supported beds are being readied across the State and will be available by May 15, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The Minister, who inspected the upcoming facilities for COVID-19 at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Saturday, said apart from these 12,500 beds, the Health Department had put forward the need for another 12,500 oxygen-supported beds during a meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Measures for adding these beds would be taken up immediately, he said.

Nearly 250 additional oxygen-supported beds would be ready at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday, he added.

Remdesivir sales in five more districts

Noting that Remdesivir was being sold at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and persons from across the State were travelling to the hospital to purchase the drug, he said, “To reduce the hassles faced by people, Remdesivir will be sold in five more districts -- Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi. The drugs have been sent to the districts and will be up for sale soon.”

With ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients queuing up outside hospitals, he said that patients were being immediately triaged based on their health status including oxygen saturation. “They will be shifted as per their immediate need. Beds are being provided within an hour of arrival,” he said.

The Minister said that measures for active case finding and reducing disease transmission would be stepped up during the lockdown. Healthcare services, including vaccination, would continue during the lockdown. Works to set up a war room for COVID-19 was in progress, he added.

“Two private hospitals had informed us that their oxygen supply would last for three hours. The Health Secretary took immediate action and provided 10 cylinders to one hospital and 15 cylinders to another hospital,” he said.

P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan were present.

Chennai hospital struggled for oxygen, got relief

With oxygen storage fast depleting and the supplier giving little hope for fresh stocks due to the acute shortage, the management of a private hospital in Chennai sent out an SOS stating that if they didn’t get at least two oxygen tanks, each 22 cylinders, by 1 p.m. on Saturday their patients on ventilators would collapse.

After the information went viral on social media, health officials contacted the hospital management and arranged for adequate supply within a couple of hours.

“We have 10 patients on ventilators and about 30 on oxygen support. While the requirement is four tanks to sustain this treatment, the supplier said there was acute shortage in supply, and he can give us only two tanks. We had no other option but to forcibly discharge patients or let them collapse…," G.M. Ramasubramanian, managing director of Maya Hospital told The Hindu.

“On knowing the crisis situation in the hospital, IAS officer Darez Ahmed called and immediately organised oxygen cylinders…the lives of patients on ventilators were saved,” he added.