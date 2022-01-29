Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 29 January 2022 13:02 IST
Control room set up in Villupuram for urban local body polls
People can lodge poll-related complaints, says Collector
The district administration has set up a control room to enable people make complaints regarding the urban local body elections.
According to Collector D. Mohan, public could call the toll free numbers 1800 425 7820 and 1800 425 1740 for poll-related complaints. Elections would be held for three municipalities and seven town panchayats in the district.
