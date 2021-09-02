Consider plea for ordinary leave to Ravichandran: HC

MADURAI

02 September 2021 21:41 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Home Department to consider the representation made by P. Rajeswari, mother of P. Ravichandran, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The petitioner sought two months’ ordinary leave for her son.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and S. Ananthi directed the Secretary to the Home Department to consider the representation and pass appropriate orders in six weeks. The petitioner said she recently underwent an eye surgery, and if her son was granted leave he could take care of her as there was no one to do so.

In 2019, she underwent a surgery in her left eye. At that time she had sought ordinary leave for her son, but it was not granted. In June 2021, she underwent surgery in the right eye.

Pointing to Rule 40 of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules (power to exempt), she said the authorities ought to have considered the fact that she was 65 years old and was facing health issues.