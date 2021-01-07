Congress appoints observers for campaign

CHENNAI

07 January 2021 01:32 IST

The All-India Congress Committee on Wednesday appointed three senior observers for overseeing the party’s election campaign management, in Tamil Nadu, ahead of the Assembly polls.

The party appointed M. Veerappa Moily, M.M. Pallam Raju and Nitin Raut as senior observers. “They will discharge their duties in close coordination with AICC general secretaries and in-charges,” said AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal. The TNCC appointed a large number of office-bearers a few days back, naming several vice-presidents and general secretaries.

