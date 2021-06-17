Conclude cases against legislators without delay, HC tells special courts

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 22:07 IST

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issue the direction in a suo motu writ petition

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered that the special courts established in the State to hear cases booked against Members of Parliament and the Members of the Legislative Assembly must deal with them expeditiously and dispose them of without undue delay.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said the special courts must deal with those cases as expeditiously as the business of those courts would permit and ensure that the matters were taken to their logical conclusion without undue delay.

The observations were made while closing a suo motu writ petition taken up by the court to fill the vacancies in special courts and to create necessary infrastructure. The Bench expressed satisfaction over the steps taken on this regard after the suo motu proceedings were initiated.

