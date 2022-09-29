Computer Science, allied subjects score over traditional disciplines at the end of first round of counselling

‘Anna University’s regional campuses lag in attracting students’

R. Sujatha CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 01:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna University must improve infrastructure in its regional campuses as well, says says independent consultant | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM 

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the first round, more than half of the candidates who participated in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 single-window counselling have chosen Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and allied courses.

This is true of all categories — vocational, academic and government school students — who contested for the preferential quota seats. The candidates have opted largely for core CSE instead of subjects such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

As has been in the past several years, civil engineering had taken a beating with just 2.1% of seats (226) being filled in contrast to 2,946 seats in CSE or 1,753 in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). As many as 1,387 candidates have chosen Information Technology (IT) while 736 have opted for Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More candidates have chosen AI and Data Science over Mechanical Engineering, which was selected by only 528 candidates.

The skewed preference is not lost on engineering educators either. At a recent seminar for management students held by the Madras Management Association, computer science engineers reiterated the need to look beyond the course work.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The desire for dream packages for their children is the reason parents push them to opt for CSE, said Jayaprakash Gandhi, independent consultant. But the fact that university departments have lost out to self-financing colleges is a matter of concern, he added.

Anna University’s four departments in the city have been the most sought after but not its campuses in other districts. For instance, in its campus in Coimbatore, only 78 seats have been filled. In Madurai only eight seats have been filled and in Tirunelveli four. “Anna University must improve infrastructure in its regional campuses as well. All funds that come to the university must be distributed to improve other campuses too,” Mr. Gandhi said.

On Wednesday, TNEA released the tentative allotment for the second round of candidates. They are expected to confirm before 5 p.m. on Thursday to be eligible for provisional allotment of seats. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
engineering colleges
admission/enrollment
College admission

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app