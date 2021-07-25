Community hall in Cuddalore, with 1,000 free TVs in it, kept under lock and key for 12 years

CUDDALORE

25 July 2021 15:45 IST

The television sets were purchased by the erstwhile DMK government of 2006-11, under its free colour TV scheme but were not distributed; residents want the hall to be opened again for use

A community hall constructed by the Cuddalore Municipality at Semmandalam in 2009 has remained locked for the past 12 years.

About 1,000 colour television sets purchased by the erstwhile DMK government [2006-11] under its free colour TV scheme were stored in the premises. Though tokens were issued for the free TVs to local residents of Semmandalam and surrounding wards, they were not distributed due to the change of government in 2011, said residents.

Residents of the locality rued that while private wedding halls were making huge profits through rentals, the Cuddalore Municipality, having constructed a modern building, continued to keep it locked. The community hall has all facilities including a modern kitchen, dining hall and washrooms. The building was constructed in 2008.

When the community hall was inaugurated in 2009, it was touted to be a long-felt need of local residents. A few social gatherings including weddings were held.

“But it was later sealed and local residents have also been denied the facility for the last 12 years. Though repeated representations were made to authorities to reopen the community hall, it has failed to evoke any response,” said B. Ramkumar, a resident.

Residents wanted the premises to be spruced up and thrown open to the public as soon as possible.