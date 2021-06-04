Tamil NaduCHENNAI 04 June 2021 22:43 IST
Colachel ASP shifted to Raj Bhavan
Viswesh Balasubramaniam Shastri, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Colachel Sub-Division, has been transferred and posted as ASP/Aide-de-camp to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
The Department of Home issued orders giving additional charges to two senior police officers. Prateep V. Phiip, Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu State Police Academy, shall hold additional charge of the Police Training College.
Abash Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), shall hold additional charge of ADGP, Economic Offences Wing.
