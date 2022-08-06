Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin to present ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to CPI veteran R. Nallakannu

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 06, 2022 18:00 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:00 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired the meeting of the committee, formed to select the recipient of Thagaisal Thamizhar (distinguished Tamil) Award. According to a release, the committee unanimously decided to present the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award 2022 to veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) R. Nallakannu.

In 2021, the State government instituted the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to honour an eminent personality, who has contributed a great deal to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and development of the Tamil community.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Stalin will present the award to Mr. Nallakannu at the Independence Day celebration on August 15. It will include a prize money of ₹10 lakh in cheque and a citation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...