CM Stalin to present ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to CPI veteran R. Nallakannu

August 06, 2022 18:00 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired the meeting of the committee, formed to select the recipient of Thagaisal Thamizhar (distinguished Tamil) Award. According to a release, the committee unanimously decided to present the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award 2022 to veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) R. Nallakannu.

In 2021, the State government instituted the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to honour an eminent personality, who has contributed a great deal to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and development of the Tamil community.

Mr. Stalin will present the award to Mr. Nallakannu at the Independence Day celebration on August 15. It will include a prize money of ₹10 lakh in cheque and a citation.