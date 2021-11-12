CM Stalin launches special medical camps in Chennai

CHENNAI

12 November 2021 15:20 IST

The camps, involving private hospitals linked to the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, are in addition to the camps being run by the Chennai Corporation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched 200 special medical camps within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits, to examine and treat people during the Northeast monsoon.

The medical camps, involving private hospitals linked to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, are in addition to special medical camps already launched in the 200 wards of the GCC, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin launched the camps in Austin Nagar in Teynampet. On the directions of the Chief Minister, special medical camps were being organised across Chennai to prevent illnesses during the rainy season.

Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.

CM visits rain-affected areas

Mr. Stalin also visited a few rain-affected areas in Chengalpattu district and inspected the civic work under way in Narayanapuram lake on Pallikaranai Radial Road. Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Transport Secretary K. Gopal, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and senior officials were present.

On his way to Chengalpattu district, Mr. Stalin also stopped for tea at a shop at Keezhkottaiyur where he interacted with general public. At a panchayat union primary school at Mambakkam in Chengalpattu district, Mr. Stalin handed over housing pattas to beneficiaries from the Irular community. Thiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji was also present.