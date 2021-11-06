Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin chairs meeting for implementing scheme in temple

HR & CE Minister P. K. Sekarbabu was among those who participated | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 06 November 2021 15:40 IST
Updated: 06 November 2021 15:41 IST

The meeting was to discuss ways to implement an integrated scheme at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss ways to implement an integrated scheme at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district, at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, B. Chandra Mohan, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple Fit Person (Thakkaar) R. Kannan Adityan, HCL vice president Srimathi Shivashankar and HCL Corp president (Strategy) Sundar Mahalingam participated.

