CM has lost moral responsibility to rule: Stalin

CHENNAI

01 July 2020 00:43 IST

‘Edappadi K. Palaniswami deliberately suppressed the barbaric murders’

Opposition leader and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, saying that he had lost the moral responsibility to rule after suppressing facts in the death of a father and son in Sattankulam following alleged custodial torture.

“Mr. Palaniswami deliberately suppressed the barbaric murders that happened in the police station under the control of the Home Department. He said that they died of health reasons. He has lost the right to rule,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

The DMK leader said if the Chief Minister did not have the mind to resign since, according to him, the latter used his office for “commission, corruption and collection”, he should give up control of the police department. “He should arrest the police personnel responsible for the murder under Section 302 IPC as per the direction of the Madras High Court. The officers who had helped them also should be included as accused in the case. Only such a measure would get justice for the family of P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin wondered how the Chief Minister claimed that they had died of health reasons since the High Court had clearly pointed out that the report of the judicial magistrate and ante-mortem report were enough to file a case under Section 302 of IPC.

“What else does it mean except the fact that the Chief Minister has a hand in glove agreement with the police to suppress the double murders?” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister failed to understand the seriousness of the issue even after the High Court had issued stern warnings and directions. “He has appointed Mr. Murgan as the IG of the South Zone, even though a woman SP had filed sexual harassment complaint against him. He has made Mr. Jayakumar Thoothukudi SP, who was subjected to investigation in the gutkha scam,” he said.