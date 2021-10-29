CM inaugurates new buildings

CHENNAI

They have been constructed in multiple districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹102.94 crore in multiple locations for educational institutions, under the control of the Higher Education Department.

The buildings have class rooms, labs, multi-purpose halls, auditoriums and hostels among other facilities. They have been constructed in the districts of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Madurai, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, the Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan, Director of Technical Education G. Laxmi Priya and other senior officials were present.

