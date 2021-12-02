CM inaugurates colleges under HR&CE Dept.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating projects through videoconference on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 00:02 IST

B.Com, BBA, BCA, B.Sc. courses on offer

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated via videoconference three new colleges belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

They will offer B.Com, BBA, BCA and B.Sc. Computer Science courses.

The colleges are situated at Oddanchathram in Dindigul district, Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district and Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. They were among the 10 colleges announced by the HR&CE Department in the 2021-22 demand for grants in the Assembly. They will function out of rented buildings till they get their own infrastructure, the government said.

The students from these colleges thanked the Chief Minister during the event. At Dindigul, a long-pending demand for a college for women at Oddanchathram to serve the residents of 100 surrounding villages has been fulfilled. The college will be under the control of Arulmigu Palaniandavar temple. The Arulmigu Ardhanareeswarar College of Arts and Science in Namakkal and the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy College of Arts and Science in Thoothukudi were also opened.

‘Nominal fees’

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who was also present on the occasion, said, “The fees we are collecting from students is very nominal. We are also starting Saiva Siddhantha courses at these colleges.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated classrooms, laboratories and hostels of government-run Industrial Training Institutes, built at a cost of ₹21.63 crore. He announced welfare schemes worth ₹12.35 crore for 50,721 members of unaffiliated labour unions.