CM flags off vehicles with oxygen cylinders

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 02:32 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday flagged off vehicles with 750 oxygen cylinders to eight districts. The cylinders were imported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from Singapore as the first consignment.

CII would import 250 more oxygen cylinders in a day or two.

These 750 cylinders were sent to Salem (125), Coimbatore (100), Erode (100), Kancheepuram (100), Tiruvallur (100), Krishnagiri (75), Tiruppur (75) and Vellore (75) districts, an official release said. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, MSME Secretary V. Arun Roy, Managing Director of SIPCOT J. Kumaragurubaran, CII's Southern Region chairman C.K. Ranganathan and CII Tamil Nadu chairman S. Chandrakumar were present.

