‘CM, Deputy CM will move in different directions’

CHENNAI

21 October 2020 01:06 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who jointly lead the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), are remaining together to enjoy the spoils of power for the next six months but would move in different directions after losing power in 2021.

“Let them go in any direction. Whether it is the mystery over the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa or the murder in Kodanad estate or corruption cases, we will conduct an inquiry as per law and bring those responsible to book [when the DMK comes to power],” he said while addressing the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ organised by the Theni district units (North and South) of the DMK.

