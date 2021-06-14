CM assures job to woman who donated gold chain to CMPRF

SALEM

14 June 2021 05:01 IST

An engineering graduate who donated a gold chain she was wearing to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin during his visit to Mettur, could soon get a job.

R.Sowmya, an engineering graduate residing with her father near Mettur, donated her gold chain weighing two sovereigns to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, when he visited the town. Along with it, she petitioned him for a job.

In her petition, Ms.Sowmya said that she was a Computer Science engineering graduate and her father Rathakrishnan was a retired staff of Aavin. Her mother died due to pneumonia last March and ₹13 lakh was spent for her treatment, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms.Sowmya said she had two sisters who were married and that she and her father were living on her father’s pension of ₹7,000. Of that, ₹3,000 was spent on rent and hence they were making ends meet with the remaining ₹4,000.

Ms.Sowmya requested the CM to help her with a job opportunity even at a private firm and mentioned that she is not expecting a government job. Moved by her letter, the Chief Minister tweeted that necessary action would be taken.

He tweeted that the petition grabbed his attention and he appreciated her generosity to help during this pandemic. He said that necessary measures would be taken to provide her a job according to her educational qualification.