Class 10, 12 exam results for State Board students on June 20

State Board students taking exam in a school in Tiruchi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 16, 2022 13:08 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the Class 10 and 12 exam results for State Board school students on June 20.

The Class 12 results will be declared at 9.30 a.m. and Class 10 results will be announced at 12 p.m. , according to a release.

The results will be sent to the students via SMS, to the numbers they have submitted in their school. Alternatively, they can also check their results at the following websites: www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1tn.nic.in , www.dge2tn.nic.in , and www.dge.tn.gov.in .

The results can be accessed via the National Informatics Centres at District Collectorates , as well as public libraries. The results will also be made available at schools, the press release added.