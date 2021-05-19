Chief Secretary warns of strict action against officers indulging in COVID-19 related frauds

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 00:08 IST

The State government will initiate criminal proceedings against those involved in illegal actions such as collecting higher fees in hospitals [for COVID-19 treatment], selling medicines at high prices, and demanding bribes for distributing government aid to people, among others.

In a statement, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu cited reports of a few such incidents which have come to the notice of the Chief Minister. “The Chief Minister has instructed for taking severe action against such persons,” he said.

A few government officials, individuals in private hospitals and commercial establishments were involved in such illegal and inhuman acts, when simultaneous efforts were on to combat a medical emergency, emotional stress and financial crisis.

Departmental action, including dismissal from service, would be taken against officers found guilty, he said. Instructions had been issued to the Secretaries of all Departments and officers in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to initiate strict action against such officials irrespective of their designation/ organisation. The Directors have been issued to increase surveillance, he said.