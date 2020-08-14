Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence for 15 officers

Chennai

14 August 2020 12:56 IST

The medal for excellence in public service and in investigation will be presented by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a function to be held in due course

The State government has announced the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for excellence in public service and in investigation, for 15 officers, on the eve of Independence Day.

An official release said, as a token of recognition of the outstanding work done and the strong commitment to selfless public service, the following police officers have been awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service:

S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police,Technical Services, Chennai, formerly Commissioner of Police, Madurai City; K. Shankar, Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Chennai; S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Tirunelveli City; S. Deepa Ganiger, Superintendent of Police, Salem District; P. Jagannath, Head Constable, Job Racket Team, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police.

Similarly, in recognition of the excellent work performed in criminal investigation and with a view to applaud the commitment and dedication to work, the following police officers have been awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for excellence in investigation on the occasion of Independence Day, 2020:

G. Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police; R. Kumaresan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ‘Q’ Branch CID, Chennai; T. Saravanan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, North Range (Crime), Salem Cit; S.K. Durai Pandian, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Katpadi Sub-Division, Vellore District; E. Elangovan Jennings, Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Unit, Crime Branch CID, Trichy City; P.S. Chitra, Women Inspector of Police, City Crime Record Bureau, Trichy City; K. Neeladevi,Women Inspector of Police, District Crime Record Bureau, Sivaganga District; S. Patchaiammal, Women Inspector of Police, Arakkonam Railway Police Station, Chennai Railway Police; P. Ulaga Rani, Women Inspector of Police, Crime Branch CID, Tirunelveli and P. Vijayalakshmi, Women Inspector of Police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Tirunelveli.

The awardees will receive a gold medal weighing eight grams and a lump-sum grant of ₹25,000/- each. These medals will be presented by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a function to be held in due course, the release said.