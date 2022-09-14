Free breakfast scheme to be launched in Tamil Nadu government schools on September 15

To be introduced at 1,545 schools across the State in the first phase, from September 16. Earlier, trial runs were conducted in a few districts

S. Poorvaja
September 14, 2022 17:33 IST

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, where students of classes 1 to 5 in government schools across the state will be given breakfast on all working days, is all set to be rolled out from September 15. 

The scheme is scheduled to be inaugurated in Madurai on September 15 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “In its pilot phase, the scheme will be introduced in 1,545 schools across the state from September 16 onwards following the inauguration,” said Shambu Kallolikar, Secretary of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department.

Ahead of the scheme being rolled out, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment had asked for officials in districts to take stock of the facilities available for cooking breakfast which include central kitchens as well as kitchens attached to the schools that have been chosen.

 In a few districts, trial runs have started for the implementation of the scheme as well. Thiruvallur District Collector Alby John said that they have been going through a trial run over the last few days, and have received positive feedback from students and teachers.

“We have six schools in the Avadi corporation limits which have been chosen and food will be prepared by a vendor who has been identified, in a central kitchen. Two vehicles will pick up and deliver the food to the schools to ensure that it reaches students on time in the morning,” he said.

The state government has released a menu which includes upma, khichdi, and Pongal varieties which schools can choose from and frame a menu for five days a week. On Fridays, students will be given a sweet - either r ava or s emiya kesari with their breakfast.

417 schools located in municipal corporations, 163 schools in municipalities, 728 schools in village panchayats, and 237 schools in interior villages and hilly areas will be covered under the first phase of the scheme.

