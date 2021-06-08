Chief Minister welcomes PM’s announcement

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 00:31 IST

‘States should be given complete control over vaccination’

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reversing the Centre’s previous position on vaccine procurement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday welcomed his decision and said States should be given complete control over the vaccination process.

“I welcome the @PMOIndia’s statement indicating that the Union government will procure 75% of the vaccines produced in the country and provide them to the States for free. I also appreciate the Prime Minister for reversing his government’s previous position,” Mr. Stalin tweeted.

Pointing out that Mr. Modi had, in his speech, stressed that health was a State subject, Mr. Stalin said: “It will be appropriate for each State to be given full control of registration, validation and administration procedures of vaccination.”

