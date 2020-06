Chief Minister lays foundation for drinking water scheme

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laying the foundation for re-laying of water pipelines from Salem to Attur at Mettupatti in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Salem

29 June 2020 07:37 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation for re-laying of drinking water pipelines for combined water supply scheme at Mettupatti near Attur.

The scheme would be implemented at a cost of ₹19.17 crore.

According to officials, under the combined water supply scheme, water is being supplied to Attur and Narasingapuram municipalities, 20 town panchayats and 12 panchayats.

However, 600 mm diameter cement pipelines were used for the supply of drinking water under the scheme. Under the scheme 40 lakh litres of water would be supplied to beneficiaries.