Chennai’s daily count drops below 300

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 03:00 IST

Tamil Nadu reports 1,035 cases and 12 deaths; 1,120 persons discharged; 296 fresh cases in Chennai

As fresh COVID-19 infections dipped further to 1,035 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Chennai’s daily count dropped below 300 and Coimbatore registered less than 100 cases after several months.

A total of 296 persons tested positive in Chennai, while Coimbatore reported 98 cases. There were 64 cases each in Chengalpattu and Salem, and 54 in Tiruvallur. A total of 44 persons tested positive for the infection in Tiruppur. Perambalur recorded no fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported one case.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 8,11,115. At present, 9,217 persons are under treatment. The number of active cases dropped to 2,979 in Chennai as 337 persons were discharged.

As many as 1,120 persons were discharged after treatment and 12 succumbed to the infection. A total of 7,89,862 persons have been discharged and 12,036 persons have died of the infection in the State so far.

Of the 12 fatalities, six occurred in Chennai. There were two deaths in Tenkasi, and one each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruvallur. All of them were aged above 60 and had co-morbidities. Among them was a 77-year-old man from Chennai with systemic hypertension and an old cerebrovascular accident. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on December 22 and died within four hours of COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute renal failure.

In the last 24 hours, 70,993 samples were tested. This took the overall count of samples tested to 1,37,30,293.