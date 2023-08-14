ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai water board sanctioned ₹54.60 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission

August 14, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sixty-six machineries, including 30 sewer mini jetting and desilting machines to be procured by the CMWSSB; water utility says about 220 machines in its possession were old and needed to be replaced

The Hindu Bureau

As part of efforts to eradicate manual scavenging and promote mechanisation of sewer maintenance, the State government has given its administrative sanction to procure sewer cleaning machinery for ₹54.60 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Sixty-six machines, including 30 sewer mini jetting and desilting machines, eight mini jet rodding machines, 10 jetting-cum-suction machines, 10 super sucker machines with blower pump and Derrick arm and eight super sucker machines (blower type) with jetting machines are to be procured.

A government order to this effect was issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department last week. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) caters to the needs of 85.66 lakh population and maintains about 5,055 km length of water line and 4,149 km sewer line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act 2013)”, the water board is taking steps to mechanise the system of sewer cleaning using state-of-the-art equipment and making the transition from manual to mechanised sewer maintenance in a phased manner.

According to the water board, of the 537 sewer machines in operation, about 220 were over eight years old and needed to be replaced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US