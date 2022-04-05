Chennai to host Edinburgh’s Royal College of Surgeons’ conference in October

Pala Rajesh, vice-president of Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, in conversation with Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

April 05, 2022 11:51 IST

This is the first time the 517-year-old institution will hold meet outside England

The Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, will hold its first international conference in Chennai in October.

This is the first time the 517-year-old institution will hold a meeting outside England, said its first Indian vice-president Pala Rajesh.

The three-day conference, ‘Beyond COVID-19: Impact and innovation’, will have sessions in various specialities for doctors and a training symposium for postgraduate medical students.

The training session will be held in the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

Dr. Rajesh said the organisation had over 30,000 members of which around 1,200 were from India alone.

The RCSEd conducts training and examinations for doctors in several centres in the country.

According to him, the event, being held from Oct. 5 to 8, would be a knowledge-sharing platform where doctors from across the globe and all specialities would share their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1,200 delegates are expected to participate. Experts from the United Kingdom, the United States, European countries and South Asia, are expected to speak.

The pandemic had taught the institution several lessons, he revealed. The information helped improve patient care and reduce mortality. It also led to developing new courses, offered free of cost to doctors registered with the College.

While earlier doctors hesitated to participate in online webinars, now they had learnt to use the platform. Even the TN Dr. MGR Medical University held several webinars, which is just a beginning of many new developments, he explained.

“The motto of the conference is how we are going to do our own daily practice after COVID-19,” Dr. Rajesh said.

Registration for the conference is expected to begin between the last week of April and the first week of May.