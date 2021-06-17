Chennai Corporation asks function organisers to strictly adhere to SOPs

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 01:22 IST

Meeting chaired by Corpn. Commissioner with owners of marriage halls, hotels and community halls

The Chennai Corporation has directed owners of marriage halls, hotels and community halls and temple authorities to register all marriage functions in the portal http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriage_hall/ as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

A meeting was chaired by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi with owners of marriage halls, hotels and community halls and temple authorities at the Ripon Buildings on Wednesday, in which City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal too took part.

The Corporation, citing the relaxations allowed for marriages to be held with 50 guests, has instructed function organisers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of compulsory wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing and installing sanitisers at the entrances of marriage halls.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissioner directed all function organisers to compulsorily file the details of the marriage and strictly follow SOPs. He also pointed out that based on the details filed in the portal, revenue officials would make surprise visits to check compliance to SOPs and in case of failure in adhering to norms, cases would be filed against the organisers by the civic body under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.