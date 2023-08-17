Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos begins integration of its first satellite rocket with launchpad at SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota

August 17, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

IIT-Madras based space tech startup, Agnikul Cosmos, will soon launch its small satellite rocket. On August 15, 2023, Agnikul commenced the integration process of its launch vehicle, Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), with its private launchpad located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota.

Agnibaan SOrTeD is a single-stage launch vehicle, driven by Agnikul’s patented Agnilet engine – an entirely 3D-printed, single piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. Unlike traditional sounding rockets that launch from guide rails, Agnibaan SOrTeD will lift off vertically and follow a predetermined trajectory, while performing a precisely orchestrated set of maneuvers during flight. These flight events have been configured to validate key technologies integral to the success of the company’s upcoming orbital flights. Agnikul plans to complete its first flight in the coming few weeks.

“Delighted to see the progress Agnikul team has made so far. They have our best wishes to have a successful first flight and further activities,” said A. Rajarajan, Director of SDSC-SHAR at a recent event where the vehicle was unveiled for the first time.

“This suborbital mission serves as a validation of the success of Agnikul’s proprietary autopilot, navigation, and guidance algorithms. It also serves as a crucial trial for gauging the launchpad’s preparedness for more ambitious undertakings. Our mission control center is located right next to the historic SLV launch complex from which India’s first orbital flight led by Dr. APJ Kalam Sir was achieved,” said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder & CEO, Agnikul.

Moin S.P.M., co-founder and COO of Agnikul, emphasized the team’s excitement as their vehicle found its place on the launchpad, ready for its journey to the skies. “Building a launch vehicle entails the integration of diverse systems, and coming together of various teams, spanning different disciplines uniting towards a common goal. This vehicle standing on the launchpad is a testament of everyone’s hard work in the team”, he said.

Established in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin S.P.M., and Professor S.R. Chakravarthy, from IIT Madras, Agnikul’s primary objective is to democratise space exploration by making it both accessible and cost-effective.

The firm signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in December 2020. This agreement was facilitated under the IN-SPACe initiative, granting Agnikul unprecedented access to ISRO’s expertise and cutting-edge facilities.

Agnikul inaugurated India’s first launchpad and mission control center at Satish Dhawan Space Centre on November 25, 2022. This facility serves as the base from which Agnikul intends to execute its ambitious suborbital and orbital missions in the coming years.

