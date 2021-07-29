Charge sheet filed against former Special DGP in sexual harassment case

VILLUPURAM:

In February, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under sections 354 A, 341, section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on July 29 filed a charge sheet in a local court in Villupuram against a former Special Director General of Police (DGP) accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer.

According to prosecution, the charge sheet, running into 400 pages, was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court by CB-CID Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Gomathi.

On February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (1) criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the senior officer.

The CBCID has also recommended departmental action against four police officers, including the then Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone; the then DIG, Tiruchi Range; the then Superintendent of Police, Automation; and the then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, on charges of either trying to persuade the victim to compromise or not informing superior officers after coming to know of the incident.

Earlier the Madras High Court had in suo motu proceedings barred the media from naming the accused and the affected woman SP in the case.