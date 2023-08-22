ADVERTISEMENT

Champions of Chennai awards presented

August 22, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

So far, KSA Trust, which was established in 2013 has recognised 61 outstanding individuals and organisations

The Hindu Bureau

KSA Trust’s Champions of Chennai awards were presented recently.

The non-profit organisation honoured seven persons who made a difference in the fields of art and culture, education, enterprise, healthcare, social initiative, science, and sports.

Chief guest V. Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, presented the awards. So far, KSA Trust, which was established in 2013 has recognised 61 outstanding individuals and organisations. The awardees were presented a trophy and citation. The winners’ inspirational stories were detailed in www.championsofchennai.org.

Architect Thirupurasundarai Sevval for arts and culture; quiz master Navin Jayakumar for education; Adyar Ananda Bhavan Sweets India for enterprise; nephrologist Rajan Ravichandran for healthcare; S. Vidyaakar of Udhavum Karangal for social initiative; and Srinivasa Rao and Muralidhara Rao, who established SDAT-AKG Table Tennis Development Centre, received the awards at an event.

