Centre should get public’s opinion before raising marriageable age for women: Vijayakanth

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 01:06 IST

DMDK founder Vijayakanth on Saturday welcomed the Union Government’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 years, but urged that a Government Order in this regard must be issued only after receiving the opinions of the public.

“People in rural areas favour marrying women when they are 18 years old. They do not want to delay keeping the young women at home. So, the Central Government should issue a Government Order only after receiving the opinions of the public,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Vijayakanth also insisted the Central Government to clarify whether the marriageable age for men remains as 21, or whether there is any change.

Advertising

Advertising