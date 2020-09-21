Central govt. award for Andankoil East panchayat

From implementing solid waste management to tax collection, the village was certified as being well-administered.

KARUR

21 September 2020 00:04 IST

It is among six T.N. village panchayats to receive honour

The Andankoil (East) panchayat in Karur district has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), a national award recognising the best-administered village panchayats.

The village, located on the periphery of Karur town, has around 7,000 households. From implementing solid waste management to tax collection, it was certified as a well-administered village.

The award carries a citation and a cash prize of ₹15 lakh. The local body is among six village panchayats in the State to have received the award.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials in the District Rural Development Agency, Andankoil panchayat scored excellent marks under various heads like proper maintenance of accounts, effective grievance redressal mechanism, creation of own sources of income, regular conduct of gram panchayats, introduction of own schemes, drinking water supply, road infrastructure and effective solid waste management, among others.

COVID-19 constraints

After studying and scrutinising the proposal submitted by the Andankoil panchayat, the Central government adjudged it to be a well-administered local body. Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19, the Centre, instead of conducting an award distribution function, sent the award and certification to the respective village panchayat presidents.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami congratulated K. Shanthi, panchayat president of Andankoil (East), on winning the award. Along with the heads of the other five award-winning panchayats, Ms. Shanthi called on the Chief Minister in Chennai.