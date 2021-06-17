‘CBSE Class XII formula will be analysed’

TIRUCHI

17 June 2021 23:20 IST

In-person classes will depend upon easing of lockdown: Mahesh Poyyamozhi

The CBSE Class XII assessment formula will be analysed while fixing the criteria for evaluating students of Tamil Nadu State board schools, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Thursday.

The mechanism will be to the satisfaction of students, he told journalists here. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would be consulted before the School Education Department decided on whether or not to conduct the examinations for Class X and XII private candidates, he said.

Citing complaints from parents, Mr. Poyyamozhi cautioned private schools against collecting excess fee and warned them of action. The decision on in-person classes would depend on the easing of the lockdown.

He said the government would settle the amounts due to private schools that admitted students of backward families under the Right to Education Act. But the “differential treatment of such students that had been in practice until the new government took over” would not be tolerated.

To the students who had not received the free laptops last year, the government would provide them with tablet devices in accordance with the DMK’s election promise, he said.